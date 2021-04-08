Rep. Susie Lee discusses hate crimes against Asian Americans

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Congresswoman Susie Lee held a Facebook live roundtable event to discuss the recent hate crimes against Asian Americans across the country.

She says we need to be more aware and active in reporting when trying to stop such violent crimes.

RELATED: County commissioners approve resolution condemning Asian racism, intolerance

Dennis Rucker with the Asian American Group of Las Vegas also took part.

"The awareness part is understanding that there are things out there and there are people out there that have those feelings that are not supportive of our communities and just making sure that people are supporting each other and when you see something, say something," Rucker said.

Currently, there are no reports of hate crimes against the Asian community in Southern Nevada.