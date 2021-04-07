County commissioners approve resolution condemning Asian racism, intolerance

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County commissioners approved a resolution condemning racism, xenophobia and intolerance against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders on Tuesday during its regularly scheduled board meeting.

The commissioners were joined by members of the local Asian American and Pacific Islander community.

"We just want you to know we stand firmly behind you," said Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom before handing a proclamation to the chair of the Asian-American Pacific Islanders Community Commission (AAPICC), which was created by the county in 2019 to spearhead a cultural center.

Segerblom said the committee asked the Board of Commissioners to stand up in support of the community, which he says the board does.

"We want to make sure you knew we stand behind you," said Segerblom.

"Thank you very much for this support today," said the AAPICC chair. "For the Asian American Pacific Islander community, thank you for this."

Another committee member spoke during the meeting saying, "On behalf of the commission, if I may say, thank you very much that the commissioners have acknowledged the fact that we have had horrible crimes against Asian Americans in particular during this season."

"And we want to say this," she continued. "That we as Asian Americans are proud to be Americans and we need to be recognized, as Asians, as part of America."

"And to have all of these crimes against us is a horrible sin, she said. "So we want to say thank you to the commissioners for recognizing this and for making this possible for the resolution."

"You are all wonderful commissioners to all of us, whether we are Republicans, Democrats, Libertarians, Independents -- we are human beings serving here in Clark County to make this a better state in Nevada. We thank you very much."

