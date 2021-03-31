Nevada attorney general hosts town hall with national leaders on anti-Asian violence

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford took part in a virtual town hall with national leaders on Tuesday as part of a larger effort to stop hate against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.

During the town hall, Ford said change begins with people speaking up when they see or face hate crimes.

"You have to speak up," said Ford. "We have to have people who are going to reach out to law enforcement and let them know that things are taking place."

"It's very hard for law enforcement to take action against someone who harmed you if we don't know about it," he added.

Ford also acknowledged the amount of courage it takes to report these types of crimes to the police.

Other members of the panel included:



New York Congresswoman Grace Meng

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong

Nevada State Assemblywoman Rochelle Thuy Nguyen

Rita Vaswani, president of Asian American Group

Grace Grace Vergara-Mactal, executive director of SEIU 1107

and Duy Nguyen, executive director of One APIA Nevada

Ford says anyone who needs to can also file complaints with the Equal Rights Commission. Learn more about that on detr.nv.gov/NERC.