'We're literally tearing down walls': Remodel begins for Bullhead Animal Resource Center

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. (KTNV) — Remodeling efforts are now underway for the Bullhead Animal Resource Center in Bullhead City, Arizona.

Mayor Steve D'Amico and city officials broke ground on the project on Aug. 2, tearing down the first wall of the old Mohave Daily News Building in preparation for its transformation into the new animal resource center.

City of Bullhead City

“Today, we’re literally tearing down walls,” said Mayor D’Amico. “I’m so excited to see this project getting underway and I can’t wait to see the new facility open.”

Once complete, the Bullhead Animal Resource Center will feature a "dramatically" increased capacity for animals with improved kennels and cat condos — as well as new viewing areas and more.

“The Bullhead Animal Resource Center will feature many new amenities that our community needs and asked for,” said Bullhead City Manager Toby Cotter. We’re adding a veterinary clinic, dog washing stations, and a pet crematorium.

“We’re committed to the well-being of our animals and citizens,” said D’Amico. “The new animal resource center will provide enhanced facilities to care for the needs of our pets.”

The city said this project began its process way back in May 2022.

They originally planned to construct a new 10,000-square-foot facility, but after the city purchased the Mohave Daily News Building in March 2023, plans changed.

With more than 27,000 square feet to now work with, the city tasked architectural firm Selberg Associates with the remodel design, which was completed in January 2024. Once the design was finished, the project was put out to bid.

Construction company Precise Builders won the $3.8 million bid to renovate the new resource center.

The city said the project is expected to finish by August 2025.