Remembering Las Vegas fallen officers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — 8 years ago, two metro officers were gunned down in broad daylight. Today, friends, family and more are remembering them for the legacy they left behind.

Inside the walls of Metro Headquarters is a wall dedicated to fallen officers. Two faces stand out – Officer Alyn Beck and Igor Soldo.

One man who worked with Beck says the legacy of both lives on, and continues to protect the community.

The funerals have long passed, but the memories of Officers Alyn Beck and Igor Soldo slain in the line of duty have not.

One man who worked with Beck says the legacy of both lives on, and continues to protect this community.

Assistant Sheriff Andrew Walsh told KTNV, “We want all of our officers to go home to their families.”

Walsh says he knew Beck well, as they had worked and trained together before the shooting that took Beck’s life.

“Alan was one of those guys that was just a fierce competitor. He worked hard. He was everything that was good about being a police officer in our community,” Walsh said.

Walsh says Beck was a founding member of the Department’s MACTAC program, which was designed to respond to active shooters, well before the events became as common as they are now.

“He had a vision of what we were going to be dealing with as a society long before it became something we read about in the paper every day,” Walsh said.

Both men are still touching lives through a scholarship fund run by the LVMPD Foundation.

The fund is aimed at helping the children of law enforcement or corrections officers go to college every year.

“Who doesn’t need somebody to help their children through college?” said Pamela Puppel, the LVMPD Foundation Marketing Director.

Two men who gave their lives serving a community, still serving eight years later. As Metro remembers their fallen, Walsh wants those at home to remember those still on-duty and wish them well.

“We're asking them to go down dark alleys at 3 o'clock in the morning that no human being would ever want to walk down,” Walsh said. “As a community, as a society, we have to remember that.”