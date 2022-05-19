LVMPD children awarded Beck, Soldo memorial scholarships

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metro Police Department Foundation is awarding 12 students each with $5,000 in its 8th annual Beck and Soldo Memorial Scholarship ceremony on Thursday. The honor is in memory of officers Alyn Beck and Igor Soldo, who were tragically killed in an ambush back in June 2014.

Through corporate donations and generous individuals, the LVMPD Foundation has raised $430,000 since the scholarship fund began eight years ago. Eighty-six teenagers, who are children of LVMPD officers, have been recognized with the award. The following students are the 2022 scholarship recipients.

Kyle Dunn, Sabrina Kelly, Tucker Klingonsmith, Jacqueline McCauslin, Ryan McGrath, Caitlyn Meyer, Lilly Pates, Justice Pence, Jayden Razo, Kaiden Smaka, Madison White, Shane Young are students who were selected based on GPA, overall merit, and community engagement. The scholarship is meant to ease the burden of tuition, books and other costs that come with attending college or vocational school.

The ceremony will take place at LVMPD Headquarters at 10 a.m.