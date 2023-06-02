Remaining residents at North Las Vegas Mobile Home face eviction in less than 24 hours

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Time is ticking away for the last residents at Pair-A-Dice Mobile Home Park in North Las Vegas. They have until Friday to leave.

They're being evicted after the land was sold to a developer.

A dozen or so residents are still on site, but face eviction Friday. Some say they can't afford to start over and find a new place to live even with help.

"The city is giving us money for a deposit and the first month's rent, but then what happens? She can't afford it, and I can't afford it," Rafael Alfarozrad said.

One resident KTNV spoke with says she was told if she didn't leave the property by the June 2nd deadline, she would be forced out. She says she needs more time.

"I hear they're going to bring in law enforcement to bring us all out. I told the manager I talked to him, and he said he wouldn't do anything, and he'll let me be, and the next you know, I'm getting evictions," Teresa Cheney said.

Residents say they've been told those remaining at the mobile home park will be sent to shelters.

During an interview with Channel 13 on May 25th, Randy Reinoso, deputy director of Clark County's Department of Social Services, says the county plans on helping residents with relocation after the closure.

"We're not going to let anyone walk away that needs something. We will not just refer individuals, but we'll go a step further. We link them up with other resources in the community if there's something we cannot help with," Reinoso said.

Clark County's Department of Social Services says they'll continue working with residents to find safe housing after moving to temporary shelters.