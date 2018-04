LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Registration is now open for the 2018-2019 school year for students in the Clark County School District.

Families with currently enrolled students can complete their registration using Parent Portal via Infinite Campus. You can find the link here.

Those new to CCSD can begin the registration process at register.ccsd.net.

To find out what school a student is zoned for, visit ccsd.net/schools/zoning, or call the Demographics, Zoning and GIS Department at 702-799-6430.

The school year begins on August 13, 2018.