Registration open for free Las Vegas Mobile Pre-K Academy

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The City of Las Vegas has opened registration for their free Mobile Pre-K program.

It provides free half-day, pre-kindergarten classes for children that are between three and five years old as well as family engagement workshops and activities. Those activities are designed to help children with literacy, mathematics, science, social and emotional development, and physical fitness.

Morning sessions are on Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Afternoon sessions are on Monday through Thursday from 1 p.m.m to 3:30 p.m.

Those classes will be available at two valley locations. One mobile program will be located at Mojave Road and Stewart Avenue at the Chuck Minker Sports Complex. The other mobile unit will be at Washington Avenue at D Street at the Historic Westside school.

For more information, including how to register, you can learn more here.