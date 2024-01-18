Registration is now open for Bolden Little League in Historic Westside

LAS VEGAS — Registration for the Bolden Little League, the free baseball program for kids 4-14 in the Historic Westside, will remain open through the weekend.

Mario Berlanga, the owner of Mario’s Westside Market, is the president of the league. He partners with a number of organizations to make it happen. That includes LVMPD, whose officers serve as some of the coaches.

Berlanga shared a story about one of those officers who had a great time but wanted to step away from the next season. Then, while he was on duty, he got a call for service. When he knocked on the door, Berlanga says the officer was greeted by one of his players.

“He didn't see a tan uniform. He saw his coach, his friend," said Berlanga. "[Later], he came back and said, 'I've changed my mind. I'm coming back.'"

Berlanga says that’s what Bolden Little League is all about — building relationships in the community.

The league is looking for sponsors, coaches, and players. Parents can sign their kids up online here.

It’s scheduled to run from March 1 through May 30. Sunday is the deadline.