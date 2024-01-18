Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Registration is now open for Bolden Little League in Historic Westside

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
Bolden Little League
Posted at 1:39 PM, Jan 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-18 16:39:39-05

LAS VEGAS — Registration for the Bolden Little League, the free baseball program for kids 4-14 in the Historic Westside, will remain open through the weekend.

Mario Berlanga, the owner of Mario’s Westside Market, is the president of the league. He partners with a number of organizations to make it happen. That includes LVMPD, whose officers serve as some of the coaches.

Berlanga shared a story about one of those officers who had a great time but wanted to step away from the next season. Then, while he was on duty, he got a call for service. When he knocked on the door, Berlanga says the officer was greeted by one of his players.

“He didn't see a tan uniform. He saw his coach, his friend," said Berlanga. "[Later], he came back and said, 'I've changed my mind. I'm coming back.'"

Berlanga says that’s what Bolden Little League is all about — building relationships in the community.

The league is looking for sponsors, coaches, and players. Parents can sign their kids up online here.

It’s scheduled to run from March 1 through May 30. Sunday is the deadline.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH