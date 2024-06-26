Regional Flood Control District ready for the monsoon

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Monsoon season is here and the Regional Flood Control District wants you to be aware.

We stopped by VIP Floral where Adelina Sdrasnei tells me that flooding has never been a problem.

That is most likely because a flood control detention basin is just around the corner, near Decatur and Russell. It's one of the oldest in the valley.

"It is kind of located right upstream [from Allegiant Stadium], a lot of infrastructure downstream," said Steven Parrish, the General Manager of the Regional Flood Control District. "It would be good to highlight that it has been working since 1908."

Tuesday was the district's annual awareness press conference, which is held at the basin, which had the most action during the 2023 monsoon.

"It is triple digits all week. Doesn't feel like monsoon. What do you want folks to know," I asked.

"The monsoon is coming," Parrish said. "The dew points are already rising."

With monsoon weather on the way, Parrish tells me the district is working on 16 projects around the valley to keep you safe from the floods. He says we all need to do our part and be vigilant during a storm.

"I think people sometimes forget how deadly these can be," I said.

"Absolutely. We had three fatalities last summer from flood-related events [like] a 13-year-old boy that unfortunately decided to ride an inner tube down a ditch and wound up getting pinned under a car and drowned," Parrish said. "It's happening every year. We are worried about people being in the system. It is not a place to play. It is very dangerous."

If you see water, remember, turn around. Don't drown.

As for Sdrasnei, she has seen the floods in other parts of the valley and is happy to know the district is hard at work.

"Fourteen years in this plaza and never had any problem like that."