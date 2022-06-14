Refinery truckers thrilled with LVMPD trick driving crackdown

APEX, Nev. (KTNV) — A welcome sight for some Las Vegas valley truck drivers. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police RAID team made a series of arrests Sunday night, busting a group of people doing trick driving north of the valley, making it dangerous for refinery truckers.

“We’re overwhelmed. Finally, after a year of putting up with this, it’s finally over.”

A sense of relief for refinery truck drivers like Jim Delliplaine. The access road to the UNEV refinery near Apex north of the valley is no longer blocked by people trick driving and doing donuts. Some coming very close to striking the trucks. It’s a story we first reported on Channel 13 in early June. This enforcement by metro police bringing strong approval from truckers.

“I’ve been getting emails on that video constantly all night long. All the drivers in the refinery are very happy with what went on here,” he said.

Metro Police’s racing apprehension and intervention detail team made a series of arrests. 21 in all while impounding 13 vehicles and confiscating five firearms.

“They’re not fooling around. Metro was mad and when they’re mad, people go to jail,” Delliplaine said.

Clark County commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick witnessing the work saying the community has seen increased street racing and trick driving resulting in “fatal consequences”.

“This reckless type of driving will never be tolerated on our streets,” she said.

Delliplaine says he’s glad to see an empty access point from US-93.

“No danger. No one’s going to get hurt and these drivers can come in here and do their jobs and go home safely to their wife and children.”

He believes police’s enforcement efforts will help deter future groups from attempting to do trick driving in the area.

“Hopefully the people that are doing this, see this on TV and know we’re not fooling around.”

Anyone who sees any kind of street racing or trick driving is encouraged to contact Metro Police’s RAID team at RAID@LVMPD.com.