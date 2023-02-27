Reduced tram service starts at Harry Reid International Airport

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you're heading to Harry Reid International Airport and your flight is at the D gates, you want to budget extra time to get there.

On Monday, airport officials said tram service between Terminal 1 and the D gates, on the Blue line, will be reduced to one tram for several weeks.

Airport officials said you can expect longer wait times but if you don't have any bags to check, you can use the Terminal 3 Security Checkpoint and use the red line tram to take you to the D gates.