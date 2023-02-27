Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Reduced tram service starts at Harry Reid International Airport

parking at harry reid airport.jpeg
Harry Reid International Airport
parking at harry reid airport.jpeg
Posted at 10:14 AM, Feb 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-27 13:14:58-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you're heading to Harry Reid International Airport and your flight is at the D gates, you want to budget extra time to get there.

On Monday, airport officials said tram service between Terminal 1 and the D gates, on the Blue line, will be reduced to one tram for several weeks.

Airport officials said you can expect longer wait times but if you don't have any bags to check, you can use the Terminal 3 Security Checkpoint and use the red line tram to take you to the D gates.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH