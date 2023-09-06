Reduced tram service at Harry Reid International Airport this month

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you're traveling through Harry Reid International Airport this month, you might want to plan extra time to get between terminals if you're taking a night flight or a red-eye flight.

According to airport officials, there will be reduced tram service between Terminal 1 and D gates every Tuesday in September. They add this is so workers can complete scheduled maintenance on the tram. This will mainly affect those flying on American Airlines or Delta Airlines.

Tram service will be reduced to one tram from 6:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. on those days. Airport officials said you should expect some congestion and longer waits.