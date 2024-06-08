Reduce your risk of skin cancer with these sunscreen tips

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As the temperatures continue to rise in Las Vegas, so do the risks of sun exposure.

One of the biggest concerns is skin cancer, a danger that hits close to home for many in our community.

Abel Garcia had the chance to speak with a dermatologist to find out what we all need to do to stay protected.

"I like the sun, but I don't like the heat. This is really oppressing," said resident Catherine Collins.

For many, her words hit home, especially for those of us who love the sunshine but worry about the risks.

Collins knows these dangers all too well.

"I had some melanoma on my face," she said.

She said it was three dark spots, ones she didn't even realize were cancerous.

"I didn't know that I had them, and by the time I knew I had them, they removed them," she said.

Collins said her diagnosis of melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer, led to a drastic lifestyle change.

Dermatology Nurse Practitioner Erika Luren said early detection is key and to just remember the ABCDs of melanoma.

"Asymmetry of a mole, one half this big and another half maybe this big," she said. "You have borders very irregular, not nice and round. Colors, multiple different colors, different shades of brown. Diameter, anything that is bigger than a pencil eraser."

Luren warns about the strong UV rays here in the desert, showing cancer pictures from biopsies she's done.

She stresses daily sunscreen application and regular reapplication, but she said not all sunscreens are equal.

"With a cream sunscreen, you are getting a thickness to it, and that is what you need, this think layer of protection over your skin," she said. "With a spray, a lot of it is just going into the air, that has been in research studies. You spray all over and is it getting on your skin? Maybe a little but not a lot."

Luren said while many people may be taking shots of other things this summer, she said it is important to apply a shot of sunscreen to your entire body if you are going to be exposed.

Now Collins doesn't leave the house without sunscreen and said she's checking in with her dermatologist regularly.

Collins encourages everyone to do the same.

"I stay out of the sun, I wear a hat, and I walk at 5 a.m." she said.

Simple steps can go a long way in skin protection.

Now, if you have spray sunscreen, Luren said it does still work; it's just not as effective. She said make sure to apply every two to three hours to stay protected.

HELPFUL TIPS:

1. Apply Sunscreen Daily: Make sunscreen application a daily habit, regardless of the weather or your plans. Choose a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher and reapply every two hours, especially if swimming or sweating.

2. Seek Shade: Limit your time in direct sunlight, especially during peak UV hours between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. When outdoors, seek shade from trees, umbrellas, or buildings to reduce direct exposure to harmful UV rays.

3. Wear Protective Clothing: Cover your skin with protective clothing, such as long-sleeved shirts, wide-brimmed hats, and sunglasses with UV protection. Dark, tightly woven fabrics offer better protection than light-colored or loosely woven clothing.

4. Practice Sun-Safe Behaviors: Avoid indoor tanning beds and sunlamps, as they emit harmful UV radiation that can increase the risk of skin cancer. Instead, opt for sunless tanning products if you desire a bronzed look.

5. Perform Regular Skin Checks: Conduct monthly self-examinations of your skin to monitor for any changes or suspicious moles. Use the ABCDE rule to identify potential signs of melanoma: Asymmetry, irregular Borders, varied Colors, large Diameter (greater than a pencil eraser), and Evolving or changing moles. Additionally, schedule annual skin exams with a dermatologist for professional evaluation and early detection of skin cancer.