Red Rock Scenic Loop closed following deadly crash Saturday morning

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Red Rock Scenic Loop about 30 minutes west of Las Vegas is closed following a deadly crash on Saturday morning.

The Nevada Highway Patrol says it will be closed for "an undetermined amount of time" as authorities investigate.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is on the scene helping NHP with traffic control.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

