Red Rock Casino named the best overall hotel in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — What are the valley's top hotels? According to Forbes, the best overall hotel is Red Rock Casino.
Forbes said they made their selections based on things like luxury, family-friendliness, amenities, pet-friendliness, and what age groups would enjoy them the most.
Here is the full list:
- Best Overall Hotel In Las Vegas: Red Rock Casino, Resort & Spa
- Best Luxury Hotel In Las Vegas: Wynn Las Vegas & Encore
- Best Hotel On The Las Vegas Strip: Skylofts at MGM Grand
- Best New Hotel In Las Vegas: Resorts World
- Best Amenities Hotel In Las Vegas: Aria Resort and Casino
- Best Located Hotel In Las Vegas: Nobu Hotel At Caesars Palace
- Best Family-Friendly Hotel In Las Vegas: The Palazzo At The Venetian Resort
- Best Hotel For Couples In Las Vegas: Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas
- Best Hotel For Business Travelers In Las Vegas: The Four Seasons
- Best Hotel To See And Be Seen In Las Vegas: The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Autograph Collection
- Best Boutique Hotel In Las Vegas: NoMad Las Vegas
- Most Glamorous Hotel In Las Vegas: Bellagio Resort
- Best Pet-Friendly Hotel In Las Vegas: Vdara Hotel & Spa
- Best Hotel In Downtown Las Vegas: Circa Resort & Casino
Tourism continues to boom in the valley. The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority said nearly 3.7 million tourists came to the valley last month. That's only 1% off of the visitation total for March 2019.
That also meant good news for hotel operators with the average daily room rate last month sitting over $213, which is up 31% compared to March 2022.