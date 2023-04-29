Watch Now
Local News

Red Rock Casino named the best overall hotel in Las Vegas

Posted at 6:50 PM, Apr 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-28 21:54:36-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — What are the valley's top hotels? According to Forbes, the best overall hotel is Red Rock Casino.

Forbes said they made their selections based on things like luxury, family-friendliness, amenities, pet-friendliness, and what age groups would enjoy them the most.

Here is the full list:

  • Best Overall Hotel In Las Vegas: Red Rock Casino, Resort & Spa
  • Best Luxury Hotel In Las Vegas: Wynn Las Vegas & Encore
  • Best Hotel On The Las Vegas Strip: Skylofts at MGM Grand
  • Best New Hotel In Las Vegas: Resorts World
  • Best Amenities Hotel In Las Vegas: Aria Resort and Casino
  • Best Located Hotel In Las Vegas: Nobu Hotel At Caesars Palace
  • Best Family-Friendly Hotel In Las Vegas: The Palazzo At The Venetian Resort
  • Best Hotel For Couples In Las Vegas: Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas
  • Best Hotel For Business Travelers In Las Vegas: The Four Seasons
  • Best Hotel To See And Be Seen In Las Vegas: The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Autograph Collection
  • Best Boutique Hotel In Las Vegas: NoMad Las Vegas
  • Most Glamorous Hotel In Las Vegas: Bellagio Resort
  • Best Pet-Friendly Hotel In Las Vegas: Vdara Hotel & Spa
  • Best Hotel In Downtown Las Vegas: Circa Resort & Casino

Tourism continues to boom in the valley. The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority said nearly 3.7 million tourists came to the valley last month. That's only 1% off of the visitation total for March 2019.

That also meant good news for hotel operators with the average daily room rate last month sitting over $213, which is up 31% compared to March 2022.

