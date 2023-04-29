Red Rock Casino named the best overall hotel in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — What are the valley's top hotels? According to Forbes, the best overall hotel is Red Rock Casino.

Forbes said they made their selections based on things like luxury, family-friendliness, amenities, pet-friendliness, and what age groups would enjoy them the most.

Here is the full list:



Best Overall Hotel In Las Vegas : Red Rock Casino, Resort & Spa

: Red Rock Casino, Resort & Spa Best Luxury Hotel In Las Vegas : Wynn Las Vegas & Encore

: Wynn Las Vegas & Encore Best Hotel On The Las Vegas Strip : Skylofts at MGM Grand

: Skylofts at MGM Grand Best New Hotel In Las Vegas : Resorts World

: Resorts World Best Amenities Hotel In Las Vegas : Aria Resort and Casino

: Aria Resort and Casino Best Located Hotel In Las Vegas : Nobu Hotel At Caesars Palace

: Nobu Hotel At Caesars Palace Best Family-Friendly Hotel In Las Vegas : The Palazzo At The Venetian Resort

: The Palazzo At The Venetian Resort Best Hotel For Couples In Las Vegas : Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas

: Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas Best Hotel For Business Travelers In Las Vegas : The Four Seasons

: The Four Seasons Best Hotel To See And Be Seen In Las Vegas : The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Autograph Collection

: The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Autograph Collection Best Boutique Hotel In Las Vegas : NoMad Las Vegas

: NoMad Las Vegas Most Glamorous Hotel In Las Vegas : Bellagio Resort

: Bellagio Resort Best Pet-Friendly Hotel In Las Vegas : Vdara Hotel & Spa

: Vdara Hotel & Spa Best Hotel In Downtown Las Vegas: Circa Resort & Casino

Tourism continues to boom in the valley. The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority said nearly 3.7 million tourists came to the valley last month. That's only 1% off of the visitation total for March 2019.

That also meant good news for hotel operators with the average daily room rate last month sitting over $213, which is up 31% compared to March 2022.