Red flag warning issued for parts of Southern Nevada until Monday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A red flag warning is in effect for parts of Southern Nevada and Mohave County starting Sunday morning.

According to the National Weather Service in Las Vegas, strong winds combined with low humidity throughout the valley are creating inflammatory conditions for the next two days. The warning is set to take effect from 11 a.m. on Sunday to 8 p.m. on Monday.

Winds are set to approach anywhere from 20 to 45 mph late Sunday morning and continue through sunset, according to meteorologists. Winds will decrease briefly overnight before picking up to similar conditions late Monday evening.

Meteorologists say that with humidity at 5 to 10 percent, any outdoor fires that develop will likely "spread rapidly."

Outdoor burning is not recommended until the warning has been lifted.

