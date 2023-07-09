Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Red flag warning issued for parts of Southern Nevada until Monday

Desert heat
KTNV
FILE - Images depicting hot and dry conditions in the Las Vegas valley and surrounding desert.
Desert heat
Posted at 7:55 PM, Jul 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-08 22:55:55-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A red flag warning is in effect for parts of Southern Nevada and Mohave County starting Sunday morning.

According to the National Weather Service in Las Vegas, strong winds combined with low humidity throughout the valley are creating inflammatory conditions for the next two days. The warning is set to take effect from 11 a.m. on Sunday to 8 p.m. on Monday.

Winds are set to approach anywhere from 20 to 45 mph late Sunday morning and continue through sunset, according to meteorologists. Winds will decrease briefly overnight before picking up to similar conditions late Monday evening.

Meteorologists say that with humidity at 5 to 10 percent, any outdoor fires that develop will likely "spread rapidly."

Outdoor burning is not recommended until the warning has been lifted.

RELATED: 13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday morning, July 7, 2023

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH