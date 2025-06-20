Red Flag Warning in effect through Saturday for Southern Nevada, including Mt. Charleston

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Red Flag Warning is now in effect across parts of Southern Nevada and Northwestern Arizona, including areas near Mt. Charleston, where strong winds and low humidity are creating dangerous fire conditions.

Shakeria Hawkins went up to the mountain to learn how fire officials are preparing.

According to the National Weather Service, the warning will remain in effect through 11 p.m. Saturday. Meteorologists say wind gusts could reach up to 35 miles per hour, while humidity levels are expected to dip below 10 percent—a dangerous mix for wildfire ignition and rapid spread.

Despite the elevated fire risk, many valley residents are still heading toward the mountains in search of cooler temperatures.

However, fire officials are urging caution.

“Wind is one of our biggest factors for wildland fire,” said Mt. Charleston Fire Chief Jason Douglas. “So when we look at Mount Charleston in general, the potential is always there. We’re a forest area—very steep mountains, and our brush components are much different... we definitely have a risk up here.”

What Is a Red Flag Warning?

A Red Flag Warning means critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or are expected shortly. These conditions are caused by a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures—all of which can lead to extreme fire behavior.

Safety Tips for the Weekend

With fire danger at a heightened level, local and federal agencies are asking the public to avoid all outdoor burning and activities that could create sparks, including:



Campfires

Grilling

Use of heavy machinery near dry brush or open land

Officials are especially urging people who live in or plan to visit Mt. Charleston and other forested or rural areas to stay alert and prepare for fire safety.