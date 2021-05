LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The National Weather Service is issuing a Red Flag Warning for most of southern Nevada 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. Windy, dry and warm conditions means there is high fire danger for the region.

National Weather Service

Expect southwest winds around 25 mph with gusts up to 30-40 mph through the evening hours. We'll see temperatures land in the low 90s with relative humidity values in the single digits.