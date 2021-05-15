Watch
Get ready for a roller coaster of weekend weather in Las Vegas

Dani Beckstrom, 13 Action News
Posted at 5:28 PM, May 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-14 20:39:15-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The heat was the main weather headline to close the workweek, but our attention turns to the wind this weekend as an area of low-pressure swings in with a weather shakeup.

Highs landed in the upper 90s both Thursday and Friday, about 10º above the seasonal average, but the temperature trend moves the other direction this weekend.

Gust speeds pick up to 35 mph are expected on Saturday as a storm system moves in, prompting a Red Flag Warning across southern Nevada from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. with the dry and gusty conditions elevating fire danger.

Highs fall from the upper 90s on Friday, to the low to mid-90s on Saturday then all the way down to the low 80s on Sunday. Average highs for this time of year are near 89º.

A slight uptick in upper-level moisture is expected on Sunday as a few more clouds mix in, adding a 10% chance for rain favoring the mountains. Gust speeds relax to 25 mph on Sunday and 20 mph early next week.

The roller coaster doesn't end this weekend, the weather pattern indicates a heat up heading into the middle of next week as highs climb back to the mid-90s before the next round of mid-80s returns by the end of next week.

The average first occurrence of triple-digit heat in Las Vegas is May 26 and we've only made it to 98º so far this year.

