Red Cross of Southern Nevada sees rise in home fire victims, urges safety precautions

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — So far this summer, the valley has seen its fair share of fires, and the American Red Cross of Southern Nevada has noticed an uptick in people needing their services.

This month alone, they have helped over 130 residents affected by 29 home fires, which they say is above average.

According to the Red Cross, the overall dry summer weather, combined with Fourth of July fireworks and electrical issues like AC units overloading, can all be factors contributing to the increase in home fires in the valley.

The Red Cross provides services based on the needs of those impacted, whether it’s financial support, comfort, or personal hygiene kits.

Rachel Flanigan, Executive Director of the American Red Cross of Southern Nevada, shares some important tips to help ensure you and your family stay safe:

“We encourage everyone to make sure their smoke detectors are up to date. If they are more than 10 years old, they need to be replaced. The American Red Cross can provide replacements free of charge, so we encourage everyone to take advantage of this."

The organization said they’re always looking for volunteers. Residents interested in a free smoke alarm installation can schedule an appointment here.