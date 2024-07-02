Record numbers of travelers expected to hit the roads, skies on Fourth of July

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A record number of travelers are expected to hit the roads and take to the skies for the Fourth of July holiday.

"We expect around 71 million Americans will be traveling," Skyler McKinley, the regional director of public affairs for AAA said.

The busiest days to travel will be on Wednesday, July 3 and Sunday, July 7.

AAA

Las Vegas is also in high demand and is one of the Top 10 domestic destinations, according to AAA booking data.

AAA

So what does that mean for you?

If you plan on traveling by car, be prepared to get stuck in traffic.

AAA is projecting a record 60.6 million people will travel by car, which is up by 2.8 million travelers compared to last year.

"Road trips over the holiday week could take up to 67% longer than normal," said Bob Pishue, a transportation analyst at INRIX. "Travelers should monitor 511 services, local news stations, and traffic apps for up-to-the-minute road conditions."

According to GasBuddy, gas prices are slightly higher than last year. The projected national average price of gas on July 4 is $3.50, which is down by a penny compared to 2023 and is $1.30 lower than 2022, when Russia's invasion of Ukraine pushed the price of oil to triple-digits.

"While the first half of the summer has been relatively smooth sailing, the road ahead may be bumpy," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "Activity in the tropics has increased, and projections remain for a very busy hurricane season. Even after the holiday fireworks are over, we'll be watching for any potential fireworks at the pump that can be brought on by hurricanes disrupting refineries."

AAA officials said you should also check your vehicles before hitting the road to make sure everything is working and is safe. If you have children traveling with you, they also have the following tips.



Check your child's height and weight to make sure car seats fit.

Double-check is your child's car seat is installed correctly.

Secure loose items in the car.

Be prepared for the unexpected. Pack an emergency kit with first-aid supplies, water, snacks, blankets, jumper cables, and. flares.

Make sure your phone is fully charged and keep a charger in the car.

Map your route.

Law enforcement across Southern Nevada will also be out and targeting impaired drivers. For example, the Henderson Police Department has launched an enhanced traffic initiative that will run from July 1 through July 20.

For those that plan on drinking and want to get home safely, Zero Fatalities, through the Nevada Department of Public Safety, and Zero Coalition are offering a discounted Lyft pass.

You can get $5 off one Lyft Pass rideshare between 12 p.m. on Thursday, July 4 and 2 a.m. on Friday, July 5. There are limited quantities available. You can redeem the discount by using the code "SAFEFOURTHRIDE".

What if I'm flying?

Be prepared to wait.

TSA officials are predicting they will screen 32 million people in the U.S. through July 8, which is a 5.4% increase in travelers compared to 2023.

"So to make it very clear, get here early. Get here on time," Christopher Murgia, TSA's federal security director for Maryland, said. on Monday. "What we recommend is that if you have a flight, be here at least two hours prior to your departure."

According to TSA, peak screening times are expected to be between 4 a.m. and 8 a.m. as well as 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Locally, Las Vegas airport officials have released their parking forecast and it might be a challenge to find spots on certain days.