Record-breaking Fourth of July travel expected nationwide; how locals can prepare.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you're planning to travel for the Fourth of July holiday, get ready for crowds — a lot of them.

This year’s Independence Day travel is on track to break national records, with the Transportation Security Administration expecting to screen more than 3 million passengers per day through the holiday weekend.

Shakeria Hawkins spoke to travel experts to find out what you need to know ahead of your weekend traveling.

Tuesday marked the start of the busiest stretch, and travel volumes are expected to remain high through Sunday, July 7.

Here in Las Vegas, Harry Reid International Airport anticipates welcoming more than 450,000 travelers between Wednesday, July 3, and Sunday, July 7.

Airport officials project that Wednesday and Thursday will be the busiest travel days of the week.

“Get there early — build in an extra hour beyond your usual arrival time,” said John Treanor, spokesperson for AAA. “This is the first Fourth of July since Real ID enforcement began, so make sure you have the proper ID. If not, bring a valid passport or be prepared for additional TSA screening that could delay your trip.”

Hawkins previously reported on what Nevadans needed to know once we hit the Real ID deadline earlier this year.

And it’s not just air travel seeing a spike. According to AAA, an estimated 72.3 million Americans are expected to travel 50 miles or more from home, the highest number ever recorded for the Fourth of July.

That includes:

61.6 million traveling by car

5.8 million flying

The rest taking trains, buses, or cruises

Driving? Plan Ahead

If you're hitting the road, AAA recommends traveling early, especially on Wednesday, July 3, and Sunday, July 7, when traffic is expected to peak between 12 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Flying? Give Yourself Extra Time

Airport officials urge passengers to arrive early, especially if you're parking. On high-volume travel days, drivers should watch for digital signage alerting them to garage closures or alternate parking options. If you’re looking for long-term covered parking, officials suggest checking Terminal 3.

Whether you're heading out of town or staying local, be prepared for longer wait times and heavier traffic throughout the holiday week.