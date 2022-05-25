Recent Texas elementary school shooting creates more questions about children's safety

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With the recent mass shooting in Texas, parents are concerned about the safety of their children.

KTNV's Tricia Kean spoke with parent and psychiatrist, Dr. Sid Khurana of Nevada Mental Health, about how to talk to minors about the recent mass shooting and family concerns moving forward.

Khurana says children can be impacted by the behavior of their parents.

"It’s a mental health crisis for our children’s safety, and talking to our children, we really have to first take care of ourselves. Children perceive and they see what mom and dad are going through. So moms and dads out there, go get a drink of water, take a deep breath, compose yourselves and then go and talk to your children. They care about you, and they observe you," Khurana said. "And then next thing is to assure them, and tell them about all the activities the community is doing to keep schools and communities and neighborhoods safe."

There isn't an easy way to discuss the recent events with minors, as the subject is difficult for everyone.

"First of all, I am sorry for the loss of the children, and my heart goes out to the parents who have experienced that loss. I am a father myself of two less than seven, eight-year-old kids," Khurana said. "It’s extremely difficult to answer your question if this is not easy because it’s no longer a one-off random thing that happens once in a while. This has become quite a frequent occurrence now: school shootings, school violence, gun violence is an extreme problem."

Khurana encourages parents to question school policies, especially those regarding weapons.

"Completely understandable. And I think every parent has a decision to make. And I think discussions with the school as to what efforts the schools have put in place for the safety of children, and what are their policies around weapons and guns? And also, what the parents have to do is to take care of their own children, to keep an eye on them." Khurana said. "Is there any change [parents] are observing in them? Are they being more sad, more anxious? Is there a change in their behavior, their routine? Those sometimes are some very, very important things to keep an eye on."

If your family needs help in dealing with this situation, consider talking to a trusted counselor or seeking professional help.