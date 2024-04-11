Reactions pour in after O.J. Simpson's death

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Reactions from around the world are pouring in after O.J. Simpson's death was announced on Thursday.

Simpson, the former National Football League star and Hollywood actor who was acquitted on charges that he murdered his former wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman, has died. He was 76 years old.

"The only thing I have to say is it's just [a] further reminder of Ron being gone all these years," Fred Goldman, Ron's father, told NBC News. "It's no great loss to the world."

A separate civil trial jury found Simpson liable in 1997 for the deaths and ordered him to pay $33.5 million for family members of Brown and Goldman. However, David Cook, a San Francisco attorney for the Goldman family told the Associated Press that they have yet to collect the civil judgment in that case.

"He died without penance. We don't know what he has, where it is or who is in control," Cook said. "We will pick up where we are and keep going with it."

Attorney Alan Dershowitz, who was an adviser on Simpson's legal team released the following statement to NBC News about Simpson's death.

"I knew he was very sick, so I'm upset that he died. I got to know him fairly well during the trial. It was one of the most divisive trials in American history along racial lines," Dershowitz said. "He'll always be remembered for the Bronco chase, for the glove, and for the moment of acquittal."

WATCH: Full verdict reading during O.J. Simpson murder trial

O.J. Simpson found not guilty in the murder of Nicole Brown Simpson, Ron Goldman

Celebrities are also reacting to the news of Simpson's death.

Cookie and I are praying for O.J. Simpson’s children Arnelle, Aaren, Justin, Jason, and Sydney and his grandchildren following his passing. I know this is a difficult time🙏🏾 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) April 11, 2024

The Associated Press also spoke to several of Simpson's former teammates and received the following statements.

"We really didn't get along in the beginning. But eventually, we became roommates and everything. So we had an outstanding relationship," Booker Edgerson said. "We did a lot of things together. We went through a lot when he had his good years in Buffalo."

"I'm sad because, when people die you go 'Oh, God, that's terrible.' But what happened to him, and maybe he brought it upon himself, but he was an icon in the nation," Hall of Fame offensive lineman Joe DeLamielleure said. "And he meant a lot (to) people doing those commercials. He did a lot for the Black race even though he didn't know it. He wasn't Muhammad Ali or anything, but he was doing things for athletes and not just Black athletes, but he kicked us into a really big thing. That's what I think of him. He was a groundbreaker."

Fellow Las Vegas resident and former Major League Baseball player Jose Canseco said Simpson's death should not be glorified.