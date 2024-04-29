Rare nevada pupfish species population reaches 25-year-high

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One of the rarest fish species in the world is right here in Nevada, and scientists have great news about their growth.

During their annual spring season count, biologists with the National Park Service found 191 Devils Hole pupfish, marking the highest number observed in 25 years.

Watch below to see Channel 13 climate reporter Geneva Zoltek make a visit to Nye County to report on conservation groups pushing for 'Mineral Withdrawal' near Ash Meadows Wildlife Refuge.

A proposed mining site for lithium could put multiple sensitive species in danger.

“It’s exciting to see an increasing trend, especially in this highly variable population. Increasing numbers allow the managing agencies to consider research that may not have been possible in the past, when even slight perturbations of habitat or fish had to be completely avoided. We’re excited about the future directions with respect managing this species,” Michael Schwemm, Senior Fish Biologist for the US Fish and Wildlife Service said.

The vulnerable fish were attacked by vandals nearly eight years ago to the day on April 30, 2016. Our story on the incident and sentencing can be found here.