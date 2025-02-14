Rainfall leads to slick, dangerous road conditions throughout valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For the first time in 214 days, there has been measurable rainfall here in our valley, according to the National Weather Service.

With that, the roads have been pretty slick and wet. The National Weather Service says oils and dirt that have been built up for months are now adding to the dangerous conditions on our wet roads. There are also puddles too.

While driving throughout our valley most of Thursday, I saw several crashes, flood channels full and blocked by debris, plus even some blown-out tires.

Jimmy Lodge from My Auto Service in the Northwest Valley tells me you should check your windshield wipers and tires to make sure they're working properly in this weather. He says checking your car is needed now to help keep you and others safe on the roads.

“The normal rule of thumb, you just kind of take your index finger, put it right there in between the cracks; I mean, you want it to be about halfway up. That’s a good-sized tyre," said Lodge. "If you can’t feel that indent in there, then it’s time to get some tires in there. These tires are looking pretty good right here.”

Lodge says it's not just about having good tread on your tires, you also have to check for cracks.

“Especially drywall cracking just because of the severe heat and dryness that we do get here, so it’s definitely most important to check your tires and make sure you got a good set of four ready to go," said Lodge.

“Thankfully, my car is all-wheel-drive, so it lessens a little bit of that impact, but roads in this area have gotten a little slick, but nothing that safe driving can’t take care of," said Las Vegas resident Mustafa Alam.

Transportation services across our valley encourage drivers to leave with extra time when the weather is bad so you're not rushing.

They say to drive slow, don't accelerate or brake too quickly, and pay attention on the roads, especially with how slick they are right now.

“A guy this morning just kind of spun out in the middle of the highway, you know, first thing in the morning fresh rain, and it got pretty slick, so pretty understandable," said Maximilian Miller-Phares, who was born & raised in Las Vegas.

The roads will continue to be slick through the rest of the night Thursday, so be careful on the roads.

We'll continue to update you with the latest information on road conditions, both on-air and online.