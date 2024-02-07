Rainfall continues to drench Nevada, urban ponding and flash flooding to Red Rock Canyon reported

On Tuesday, officials closed the Red Rock Canyon scenic drive due to flash flooding through the Oak Creek area, although some trails remained open despite the cold and rain.

Hiker Lin Kelly and friends braved the weather and took off on a walk in the rain, ABC13 caught up with them.

"So many people come out here to Las Vegas to see the strip but really the most beautiful part is out here," Kelly said.

The group arrived at Red Rock after a hiking trip at Death Valley where excessive rain and high winds forced them to cut their trip short.

"On our door was posted this evacuation notice. So we either had to stay there for who knows how long or hop in our car. Someone suggested we go to what we could go away from the storm to Las Vegas and we are thankful we did, Kelly said.

All the rain that falls in southern Nevada, including at Red Rock, drains into the extensive wash system here in Las Vegas.

According to the Clark County Regional Flood District, the 684 miles worth of channels and storm drains that flow through the city can handle a lot of capacity - much more than what rain is falling today.

"We have had some accumulation of water in some channels and in some detention basins, but it's just been a few feet for example in detention basins that really is designed for 20 or 30 feet," the District's Chief Engineer, Steven Parrish, told ABC13.

If you spot a clogged drain in your neighborhood, you can report it on regionalflood.org