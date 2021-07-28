Southbound Rainbow closed at Tara Avenue for fatal motorcycle collision

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Southbound Rainbow Boulevard is closed at Tara Avenue, which is between Sahara Avenue and Desert Inn Road, for a fatal motorcycle collision.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

🚨Traffic Alert: Rainbow Blvd is shut down southbound at Tara Ave (That’s between Sahara and Desert Inn) due to a fatal motorcycle collision. Please avoid the area as Fatal Detectives investigate. @LVMPD_Traffic pic.twitter.com/38yCMCBwP2 — LVMPD (@LVMPD) July 28, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

