Southbound Rainbow closed at Tara Avenue for fatal motorcycle collision

KTNV
Breaking news for July 18
Posted at 10:08 AM, Jul 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-28 13:11:35-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Southbound Rainbow Boulevard is closed at Tara Avenue, which is between Sahara Avenue and Desert Inn Road, for a fatal motorcycle collision.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

********************

