Rain, wind in forecast for Southern Nevada on Monday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Southern Nevada can expect gusty winds with an increasing chance of rain across the valley on Monday.

Weather Report: 13 First Alert Forecast

13 Action News meteorologist Justin Bruce says wind gusts are expected to be 25 mph during the early morning hours and then increase up to 35-40 mph from late morning through midnight with a wind advisory in place from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Wind gusts up to 25 mph early this morning will approach 40 mph from late morning through this afternoon into the evening. Wind Advisory in place from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Watch @KTNV at https://t.co/JF6vZKHIeQ for the latest! pic.twitter.com/OB3wXdttQ6 — Justin Bruce (@just1nbruce) October 25, 2021

When it comes to rain chances, Bruce reports showers could sneak into Las Vegas Monday afternoon with rain most likely around sunset.

Expect some rain during the afternoon and evening commute. Although totals will be light (0.01” to 0.10”) slippery roads are possible. Awful windy, too. pic.twitter.com/rJTr1DxMox — Justin Bruce (@just1nbruce) October 25, 2021

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas also says the winds and rain chances will increase throughout the day.