Rain, wind in forecast for Southern Nevada on Monday

Wind Advisory in place from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
National Weather Service Las Vegas
Posted at 6:52 AM, Oct 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-25 11:49:38-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Southern Nevada can expect gusty winds with an increasing chance of rain across the valley on Monday.

13 Action News meteorologist Justin Bruce says wind gusts are expected to be 25 mph during the early morning hours and then increase up to 35-40 mph from late morning through midnight with a wind advisory in place from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

When it comes to rain chances, Bruce reports showers could sneak into Las Vegas Monday afternoon with rain most likely around sunset.

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas also says the winds and rain chances will increase throughout the day.

