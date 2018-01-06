Rain is on its way but the question is when

Isolated showers are expected late Monday. And on Tuesday, we could get as much as a quarter of an inch of rain.
The storm next week is also expected to bring the first good snowfall of the season to Mount Charleston. They could get anywhere between 12 and 18 inches, especially at Lee Canyon.
In the meantime, enjoy the fairly warm temperatures.
Highs on Saturday and Sunday will reach the mid 60s. Highs on Monday are expected to be in the low 60s and in the upper 50s on Tuesday. However, it will warm back up by a couple of degrees after the storm.
It certainly beats the weather on the east coast right now.