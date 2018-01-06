Rain is on its way but the question is when

Is it going to rain in Las Vegas this weekend? That is the question everyone is asking right now. After all, it has been 114 days without a drop of rain in the Las Vegas valley.

Well, here is your answer. Maybe.

There is a very slight chance of rain Saturday night. Even if it does rain though, it probably won't be more than a few scattered sprinkles.

There is a much better chance of rain early next week. In fact, we could get quite a bit of it. At least by Las Vegas standards.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL FORECAST

Isolated showers are expected late Monday. And on Tuesday, we could get as much as a quarter of an inch of rain.

The storm next week is also expected to bring the first good snowfall of the season to Mount Charleston. They could get anywhere between 12 and 18 inches, especially at Lee Canyon.

In the meantime, enjoy the fairly warm temperatures.

Highs on Saturday and Sunday will reach the mid 60s. Highs on Monday are expected to be in the low 60s and in the upper 50s on Tuesday. However, it will warm back up by a couple of degrees after the storm.

It certainly beats the weather on the east coast right now.

