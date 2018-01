The Las Vegas valley went without rain for 116 days but that streak ended yesterday.

The rainfall hasn't let up around the city and forecast calls for a steady amount throughout the day.

Big slug of rain moving south to north through Las Vegas and that means the morning commute rain will last even longer than originally thought. Look for showers to taper after 10:00 a.m. through midday before another round develops this afternoon. #GMLV pic.twitter.com/CGbovLuhKm — Justin Bruce (@just1nbruce) January 9, 2018

Due to the rainfall, flooding has occurred in some parts of the city.

Tons of water on the road on Decatur near lake mead. @KTNV @YasmeenTV pic.twitter.com/xvBcz7OoB6 — Parker Collins (@parkercollinstv) January 9, 2018

Traffic delays are also a concern as the roads grow slick.

NHP is reporting a fatal crash on northbound 15, at the Washington on-ramp. #Traffic should avoid the area this morning. pic.twitter.com/GbEn5fUCqC — Yasmeen Hassan (@YasmeenTV) January 9, 2018

CLICK FOR MORE WEATHER UPDATES