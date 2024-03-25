Rain gives Las Vegas airport travellers long weekend of delays

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Stormy weather on Saturday into Sunday impacted travel in and out of Harry Reid International Airport.

Watch a time lapse of some of the rain moving through the valley, mangling traffic at the airport:

Rain event on March 24, 2024 mangles airport traffic in Las Vegas

Hundreds of flight were delayed, while more than a dozen were canceled over the past 24 hours.

In total, 359 flights were delayed and 13 were canceled on the weekend before Easter in the valley, according to FlightAware.