Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Rain gives Las Vegas airport travellers long weekend of delays

Skycam footage of Sunday storm weather impacting travel in and out of Harry Reid International Airport on Sunday, March 24, 2024
KTNV
Skycam footage of Sunday storm weather impacting travel in and out of Harry Reid International Airport on Sunday, March 24, 2024
Skycam footage of Sunday storm weather impacting travel in and out of Harry Reid International Airport on Sunday, March 24, 2024
Posted at 9:02 PM, Mar 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-25 00:05:35-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Stormy weather on Saturday into Sunday impacted travel in and out of Harry Reid International Airport.

Watch a time lapse of some of the rain moving through the valley, mangling traffic at the airport:

Rain event on March 24, 2024 mangles airport traffic in Las Vegas

Hundreds of flight were delayed, while more than a dozen were canceled over the past 24 hours.

In total, 359 flights were delayed and 13 were canceled on the weekend before Easter in the valley, according to FlightAware.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH