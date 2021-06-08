Rail car fire behind Main Street Station Casino in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Fire & Rescue responded to a fire at 200 N Main St. at about 9:42 p.m. on June 7.

Authorities say a rail car that transports automobiles heavily engulfed with fire on the railroad tracks behind Main street Station.

No injuries have been reported.

F8H TOC: 9:42PM. 200 N Main St on the RxR tracks behind Main street Station, rail car which transports automobiles heavily involved with fire, defensive operations, master streams in operation, able to confine to rail car. Fire has darken down, no injuries reported. #PIO1NEWS. pic.twitter.com/rMqOLQf0So — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) June 8, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

