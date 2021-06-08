Watch
Local News

Actions

Rail car fire behind Main Street Station Casino in Las Vegas

items.[0].image.alt
LVFR
RAIL CAR FIRE - SOURCE LVFR (3).jpg
RAIL CAR FIRE - SOURCE LVFR (2).jpg
RAIL CAR FIRE - SOURCE LVFR (1).jpg
Posted at 10:30 PM, Jun 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-08 01:30:57-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Fire & Rescue responded to a fire at 200 N Main St. at about 9:42 p.m. on June 7.

Authorities say a rail car that transports automobiles heavily engulfed with fire on the railroad tracks behind Main street Station.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

********************

WATCH: Click here to watch 13 Action News

Get more news on the KTNV Facebook and Twitter pages

SUBSCRIBE to get breaking news emails delivered to your inbox

Watch KTNV news and livestreams on Roku and Apple TV

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH