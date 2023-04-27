Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams helps surprise students with scholarships

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Local students are getting a helping hand thanks to the Taco Bell Foundation and Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams.

Several were surprised by Adams during a football camp that he recently hosted.

That includes Krystka Mariano, who is passionate about technology. In her application video, she said she wants to use that passion and business to improve the welfare of child users online since there is a gap when it comes to how younger user data is used by larger companies.

Mariano said she's planning on majoring in Information Systems and undergraduate research in how corporations use information to shape business practices online. She received $25,000 from the foundation.

Yohanese Yilma received $10,000. He currently works at a local Taco Bell but said his passion is medicine. In his application, he said he's pursuing a degree in nursing at UNLV and is hoping to open a free healthcare clinic in Las Vegas one day.

You can see the full list of local scholarship winners and their areas of interest below.

