Raiders legend Fred Biletnikoff to host foundation fundraiser in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In the football world, Fred Biletnikoff is known for his plays on the field but off of it, he’s making remarkable changes in communities like Las Vegas.

The Biletnikoff Foundation is dedicated to supporting youth, primarily from low income to moderate neighborhoods who are considered ‘at risk.’

“We just want to make sure that they’re safe, they’re happy, they know that there’s people that care about them,” Biletnikoff said.

The Biletnikoff Foundation will host its 20th Annual Celebrity Crab Fest in Las Vegas. The event will take place on October 22, 2021, at the Paris Las Vegas Hotel & Casino. All proceeds will go to the foundation and its efforts to end adolescent domestic violence, substance abuse, and human trafficking.

“We embrace over two decades strong since creating the Biletnikoff Foundation in loving memory of my daughter, Tracey,” Biletnikoff said. “We are so grateful for our Bay Area communities and beyond for supporting us all these years. We now look forward to adding the great people of Vegas to our dedicated journey in helping those in need.”

The Celebrity Crab Fest continues to grow in popularity for its rich crab-feed ambiance. Key Highlights for 2021 include:

· Current and Legend Raiders

· Celebrity Emcee, Raiders great and broadcaster Lincoln Kennedy, considered one of the most dominant offensive linemen of his era

· Live Performances by Rock n Roll Hall of Famer Danny Seraphine from the pioneering jazz-rock band, Chicago

· Great prizes in the silent and live auction, such as international vacation packages,

· Private golf club venues, custom framed memorabilia and much more