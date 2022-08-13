Raiders fans share best game day tips and advice for Sunday's home game

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — This Sunday will be the first home game for the Raiders preseason.

Raiders fanbase, The Black Hole, is gearing people up for the season with tips and advice on gamedays.

Cisco Ortega is the president of the Black Hole and hasn't missed a game in years.

“The best advice is just get [to Allegiant] early," said Ortega, "wear black of course, and just cheer for the team.”

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) will be bringing back their Game Day Express bus rides. Monika Bertaki, with RTC, says the buses are the best way to get to and from Allegiant on game days.

“The express is probably the most fun, simplest, and cost-effective way to ride to the game," said Bertaki, "for $2 each way you can’t beat the price."

The buses also help keep nearly 40,000 cars off the roads on game days according to Bertaki.

Tickets for Sunday's game are still on sale, for more information visit here.