Raider Nation and football fans have a new spot to support their team

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders are finally able to have their fans back inside of the stadium to watch them play. MGM Resorts event organizers have established a new tailgate experience for the football season.

Hundreds of fans came out to celebrate and prepare for the Raider’s first preseason game. The Bud Light Beer Garden is located right in between Luxor and Mandalay Bay. It is a new establishment that opened its doors on Saturday with the Raider's first preseason game.

Dan Quinn, Vice President of Entertainment for MGM Resorts said this is a great spot for fans to start and then head over to the stadium to support the Raiders. He said he wants to get the fans excited to show our raiders some love after more than a year of having games without any fans due to COVID-19.

“We want to make an attractive destination so whether you have a ticket to the game or not, we will give you a great experience,” Quinn said, “great location, amazing amenities, up and down the Las Vegas Blvd. we can offer something to everybody.”

Chris Shaw, a raider fan coming to Vegas from Santa Cruz, said this game has been long overdue.

“I am so stoked, I can’t wait to be able to see and be inside of that stadium for the first time,” said Shaw.

Alex Maldonado, a Seahawks fan from Washington said he is ecstatic to be a part of this first preseason game.

“Being the first in the stadium, first time, first game, you got the new fresh scent of the seat, fresh plastic, nice obnoxious green and I’m ready to represent our team,” Maldonado said.

The Bud Light Beer Garden will remain open for the rest of the football season. Admission is free, but food and drinks are an additional charge.