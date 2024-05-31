Raid of bees seen in our valley, beekeepers advise how to handle them

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Powerful pollinators are taking over the valley. This summer, bee swarms and infestations are practically appearing everywhere.

Federico Waikiki lives in the Mountain Edge community and said he's noticed more bees recently at the park down the street from where he lives.

"I kind of saw more bees than the norm," Waikiki said.

In some cases, bees lead to dangerous attacks like the one in South Las Vegas last week.

One person was hospitalized after being stung multiple times by a swarm of bees near the intersection of Valley View and Warm Springs.

As dangerous as they can be, beekeepers said the black and yellow insects are vital to our survival.

"Every third bite we take comes from a bee," said Edward Dose, the owner of Warm Springs Bees.

Dose said right now we are at the peak of bee swarming season.

"I get at least one or two calls a day," Dose said.

Dose explains bee swarms are when bees move from one location to another within a few days. Bee infestations are when bees move in and out of an area in which they built a hive.

"Typically, they won't bother you as long as you're not bothering them," Dose said.

Because they sting, most people are afraid of bees. But Dose said the best thing to do is leave them alone.

"Don't spray water, don't spray soap on them," Dose said. "If they're attacking you, don't jump in a pool because they will wait for you. Basically, get inside and shut the door."

Waikiki moved to Las Vegas six years ago from Hawaii and didn't realize the bee population in our valley.

"I was surprised. Like, bees? The desert?" Waikiki said. "I'm going to be my Hawaiian self and stay in my own home."

If you need more information on bees, you can call 702-229-2000.