One person hospitalized after multiple bee stings near Valley View, Warm Springs

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person has been hospitalized after being stung by bees in south Las Vegas on Saturday.

According to Las Vegas police, the incident happened at 11:49 a.m. at Valley View Boulevard and Mardon Avenue.

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue officials said when they arrived at the scene, one person was on the ground and unresponsive.

Firefighters used hoses to spray foam and remove the bees in order to reach the patient, who was then taken to the hospital.

The patient's status is unknown, as of Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters said several others were stung by the bees. However, none of them needed to be hospitalized.

Vector Control was contacted to help remove the bees.

Las Vegas police were also called to help secure the area and closed down streets near the area while the bees were removed. Those streets have reopened.