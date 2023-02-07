Quality medical care for African Americans

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The right to healthcare for all Americans no matter their race, sex or creed is still the dream. But a recent report from the Pew Research Center says a majority of African American adults say they have less access to quality medical care.

13 Action News anchor Tricia Kean spoke with some local experts working to change that. They want to make sure when it comes to health insurance, everyone is covered.

"I grew up on the West Side during the 60s and 70s and there wasn't a whole lot of clinics or medical resources," says Cherie Hughes.

CARE FOR EVERYONE

She remembers a time when getting the proper care wasn't easy for the valley's African American community.

"I think the biggest roadblock is cost a lot of times. Some people might be embarrassed to go and ask for assistance," says Hughes.

To help, she works as an Exchange Enrollment Assistant, getting the underserved and uninsured population enrolled in Nevada Health Link, also known as the Affordable Care Act. She wants people to understand health insurance is within reach for everyone.

"Nevada Health Link has tried to bring it down so people can afford it. Then there's Medicaid, which is free. So there's no reason someone should not have insurance," says Hughes.

Still, a sense of exclusion persists. A recent report from the Pew Research Center says 31 percent of Black Americans feel health disparities among Black people have stayed the same over the past 20 years. Another 20 percent think they've gotten worse.

The good news is African Americans are living longer according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The bad news is they're two times as likely to die from heart disease than whites. And they're 50 percent more likely to have high blood pressure than whites.

HISTORIC TRAUMA

"When you're dealing with the African American community especially, you're chipping away also at a lot of historic, trauma and experiences... Dating back for years, there's always been this lack of access, this intentional lack of access, this intentional, not having other resources," says Quincy Branch with the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange.

He says times have changed and he wants the Black community to take note.

"It's really now a process of inviting, educating, showing what you have access to, and then promoting you down that path of, okay now you have access. But now what to do with that access?" says Branch.

Branch says community events, billboards, and even social media are being used to tell people about available coverage. But he says some populations are harder to reach than others, like those 30 and younger.

"It's really those young invincibles. Right? Those individuals that maybe have not accessed it. Have not seen it. Or had some challenges with it," says Branch.

Branch feels it's important to impress upon everyone, the importance of health coverage and preventative care.

"We should approach it like we're in crisis mode, because if we don't, then we'll just continue to kick the can and nobody will ever do anything... We want African-Americans to know that there are propensities to certain chronic diseases that you can get care for," says Branch.

HEARD & VALUED

Braving the odds, Branch and Cherie keep at it. Each feels the best way to continue getting their message out, is to help every family feel like they're heard and valued.

"Because that's where the change is going to happen. You know, I think people are looking for a genuineness and sincerity" says Branch.

"People just need to be educated that there's resources for them, not be ashamed to ask those that help. And help themselves because I can only do so much. They have to stand up and ask for assistance no matter who you are," says Hughes.