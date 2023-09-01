Q&A: What do you want to know about the Oakland Athletics' move to Las Vegas?

(KTNV) — Could the Oakland Athletics smash a breaking ball and land a new stadium on the iconic Las Vegas Strip?

It's the deal that tempted a franchise and could put our valley into the history books of Major League Baseball. But many questions remain — and we want to help answer them.

In a series of upcoming special reports on Channel 13, Bryan Horwath will cover all the bases on the A's deal, the team's legacy and how baseball would be played Vegas style.

But first, we want to hear from you. What do you want to know about the A's deal?

