Pups to strut their stuff at Nevada SPCA's fourth annual Neon Dog Walk

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Dogs around the Las Vegas Valley can strut their stuff in fun neon colors this Saturday, Oct. 19, at Silverado Ranch from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Participants and their dogs can enjoy an (optional) 1-mile walk around Silverado Ranch Park, starting at 10:30 a.m.

This event is one of the Nevada SPCA's most important fundraisers of the year. Proceeds go towards programs such as adoptions, foster care, volunteer work and a community support program that includes a pet food pantry, microchip and vaccination clinics and medical assistance programs to help keep pets with their owners.

“We're so excited to return for our fourth year and truly make this a fun annual tradition for families and their dogs in Las Vegas. We’re growing this event and hope to make it bigger and better each year. This year, our goal is to raise over $150,000, which is money that will support our intake and subsequent care of so many animals in need right now in our community,” said Lori Heeren, Nevada SPCA Executive Director. “As a local, independent no-kill shelter, everything that we do to support homeless pets is made possible thanks to the generous support of our community.”

To participate, dogs must be friendly, up to date on their vaccinations and remain leashed at all times.

Participants can enter by registering as an individual, creating or joining a team by clicking here.