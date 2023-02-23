Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Puppy found with tape around mouth on the Strip finds new home

Dutchess adopted
The Animal Foundation
Dutchess adopted
Dutchess finds new home 2
Dutchess adopted 3
Dutchess adopted 4
Dutchess rescued
Posted at 12:53 PM, Feb 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-23 15:53:31-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Finding a new forever family.

The puppy found with its mouth taped shut at the Bellagio parking garage has been adopted.

On Wednesday, the Animal Foundation said Dutchess now lives with a wonderful family who adore her and that she travels a lot these days including Nevada, California, and Arizona.

Dutchess was rescued by Las Vegas Metropolitan police officers who received a report from someone who saw the animal in the vehicle.

Investigators said they climbed through the car's open sunroof to rescue the Siberian husky.

Animal control officials said the temperature inside the car was 108 degrees.

Its owner, 51-year-old Raul Carbajal, had been inside the casino gambling for at least two hours.

He is facing animal torture charges and is currently out on bail.

Carbajal is due back in court on May 8.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH