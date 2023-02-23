Puppy found with tape around mouth on the Strip finds new home

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Finding a new forever family.

The puppy found with its mouth taped shut at the Bellagio parking garage has been adopted.

On Wednesday, the Animal Foundation said Dutchess now lives with a wonderful family who adore her and that she travels a lot these days including Nevada, California, and Arizona.

Dutchess was rescued by Las Vegas Metropolitan police officers who received a report from someone who saw the animal in the vehicle.

Investigators said they climbed through the car's open sunroof to rescue the Siberian husky.

WHAT NOT TO DO IN VEGAS:

On July 20, we got a call from security from a hotel & casino at 3600 S. Las Vegas Blvd. (The high temperature that day was 113)

Security spotted a puppy inside a locked vehicle on the top floor of the parking garage with its mouth taped shut around 3 pm pic.twitter.com/kmZJ9CcQyU — LVMPD (@LVMPD) July 28, 2022

Animal control officials said the temperature inside the car was 108 degrees.

Its owner, 51-year-old Raul Carbajal, had been inside the casino gambling for at least two hours.

He is facing animal torture charges and is currently out on bail.

Carbajal is due back in court on May 8.