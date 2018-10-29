Public invited to check out cars at end of SEMA week

More than 160,000 people are in town this week for SEMA or Specialty Equipment Market Show.

It's happening Tuesday through Friday at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The smaller Autiomotive Aftermarket Products Expo will be held at the Sands Expo & Convention Center at the same time.

There are more than 2,400 companies participating this year and there will be approximately 3,000 new products on display.

In addition, there will be multiple celebrity appearances including Jeff Allen from "Car Chasers," NASCAR driver Richard Petty, Ian Johnson from "Big Tire Garage," rapper and actor Funk Flex, David Ankin from "ToyMakerz," motorsports reporter and TV host Cristy lee, "Grave Digger" monster truck driver Adam Anderson, professional stock car driver Natalie Decker, "Gearz" TV host Stacey David, professional stunt driver Tanner Faust, Indy car racer Alexander Ross, NHRA Pro Stock World Champion Bo Butner, Lexi and Brutha JD from "Wrench Wars" and many, many more.

Unfortunately, the shows are not open to the public. But, there are two events on Friday that car lovers will be able to attend.

SEMA Ignited will close out the week from 3 to 10 p.m. Nov. 2. It will take place in the Platinum Lot at the convention center. The event will give consumers a rare opportunity to collect and share images of hundreds of customized vehicles featuring the newest and most innovative products from the 2018 SEMA Show. The Friday night event will include food trucks, music, entertainment, drifting, automotive celebrities, builders and more.

In addition, the SEMA Cruise will begin at 4 p.m. The rolling parade will take place on Silver Drive and Red Road at the convention center. The Battle of the Builders Competitioni will also take place on Friday afternoon.

A word to the wise. Traffic will be unusually heavy all week near the convention center. Drivers who do not need to be in the area may want to consider alternate routes.

