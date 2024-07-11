Public comment opens ahead of city council meeting to hear proposed LDS temple

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The public comment period is almost open ahead of the city council meeting to hear the proposed Latter-day Saints temple.

Ward 4 Councilwoman Francis Allen-Palenske shared some information anyone passionate about the project should know.

The public comment period begins Thursday, July 11. The public comment form can be found HERE and will be live until 5 p.m. on July 16.

Allen-Palenske noted that the form will ask for a project number, and those commenting should use the code 24-0072 to make sure these comments are filed with the correct project.

Additionally, the city council meeting to hear the proposed temple will be held at 2 p.m. or later on July 17.

Thousands show to commission meeting on proposed LDS temple

The regular city council meeting will still be held at 9 a.m. to hear all other business, but the meeting to hear the temple specifically will be at the later time.