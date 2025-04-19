Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Protesters gather in Las Vegas to speak out against the Trump administration

Screenshot 2025-04-19 at 2.42.36 PM.png
KTNV
Screenshot 2025-04-19 at 2.42.36 PM.png
Posted
and last updated

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Hundreds of protesters lined the streets of Downtown Las Vegas, speaking out against the Trump administration.

It's one of many rallies held across the country on Saturday.

Demonstrators are criticizing the administration's stance on government downsizing, the economy, immigration and other key issues.

The rally is also in response to recent remarks reportedly made by Governor Joe Lombardo during a Republican dinner in Carson City earlier this month.

He allegedly called the demonstrators "paid protesters."

Channel 13 has reached out to Governor Lombardo's office for comment.

We are still waiting to hear back.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Vegas Things To Do

Serving for Seniors: Help local graduates in need