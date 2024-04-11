Protective Force International helps with safety, security concerns in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's another day of patrolling the streets of downtown Las Vegas for the team at Protective Force International.

On Wednesday, Channel 13 was invited to ride along and check out what they do.

Our day starts off by putting on protective vests and hopping into our units in search of people that may be hanging around on private property.

KTNV

On almost every block, there was a stop to be made.

From vacant buildings to alleys and everything in between, these officers are through in their search.

The agency is being hired by business owners in the downtown area to protect private property and remove people who may be trespassing or causing a commotion.

Every case is different and in this one, Officers Alvarez, Almeida and Caldwell were tasked with removing a man who was hanging out behind a building.

After making sure he didn't need medical attention, he was on his way with a golden ticket that will link him to a local shelter and services he can use.

KTNV

At the end of the day, the officers say their goal is to keep this vibrant part of Vegas safe while treating everyone they come into contact with with kindness.

That way, residents, visitors, and business owners alike feel a sense of security that hasn't always been there.

The work they do and their operations are 24 hours a day and seven days a week.

They started patrolling downtown three weeks ago and in that time, have handed out hundreds of citations.

You can learn more about the work the do here.