Prostitution offenses up by nearly 50% across Las Vegas compared to same time last year

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It is often said that anything goes in Las vegas, including prostitution, but out of Nevada's 17 counties, the act is technically legal in only 10 of them, Las Vegas not included.

Now, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is reporting a nearly 50% increase in prostitution offenses across the Las Vegas valley, with some areas seeing it happen more than others.

“If you walk down there at probably 1 or 2 am, you’ll see them on the corner. It’s kind of obvious too,” said Casey Dyer, who lives near Tropicana Avenue and Valley View Boulevard in Spring Valley.

The crime is reported most often in Las Vegas’ resort corridor, in downtown, and near the convention center, with hundreds of arrests happening each year.

In Spring Valley, police are reporting a more than 230% increase in prostitution offenses compared to the same time last year.

“Vegas is very big on trafficking and everything and that’s what a lot of people get sucked into, which really sucks. I know it’s hard for police to control it too,” Dyer said.

Here’s a detailed breakdown of the prostitution offenses reported at LVMPD area commands from May 3, 2023 to May 3, 2024.

Las Vegas Valley

YTD 2023: 566

YTD 2024: 838

Percent change: 48.1%

Convention Center Area Command

YTD 2023: 465

YTD 2024: 566

Percent change: 21.7%

Spring Valley Area Command

YTD 2023: 47

YTD 2024: 157

Percent change: 234%

Downtown Area Command

YTD 2023: 42

YTD 2024: 79

Percent change: 88.1%

Enterprise Area Command

YTD 2023: 2

YTD 2024: 8

Percent change: 300%

South Central Area Command

YTD 2023: 4

YTD 2024: 13

Percent change: 225%

Northeast Area Command

YTD 2023: 1

YTD 2024: 3

Percent change: 200%

Bolden Area Command

YTD 2023: 1

YTD 2024: 2

Percent change:100%

Northwest Area Command

YTD 2023: 1

YTD 2024: 0

Percent change: -100%

Southeast Area Command

YTD 2023: 0

YTD 2024: 3

Percent change: –

Summerlin Area Command

YTD 2023: 2

YTD 2024: 6

Percent change: 200%